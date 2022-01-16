Last updated on .From the section League One

Adams Park attracted a crowd of 8,005 on a day when Wycombe's 2-0 home win over Oxford took them top of League One

Wycombe Wanderers and Oxford United are investigating homophobic comments reported after Saturday's League One game at Adams Park.

The comments were initially reported by home keeper David Stockdale, but also later referred to by Oxford boss Karl Robinson in his post-match interview.

Both clubs say they will look into the alleged abuse.

Oxford say they "will wait for reports to be completed but will work with the safety team at Wycombe Wanderers."

They added: "The club will examine all of the available evidence but would like to state as clearly as possible that discrimination of any kind is not acceptable at matches, home or away, or on social media."

U's manager Robinson was asked about the alleged chanting after his side's 2-0 defeat.

Robinson told PA Media: "Is that from our fans or their fans in the corner?

"There were things chanted at me that were homophobic and there were other things that were chanted.

"You can't blame our fans - how do we know that it was from behind the goal? Whoever has done it is in the wrong. It's not acceptable."