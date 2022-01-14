Sheffield Wednesday: Owls midfielder Alex Hunt signs new contract
Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed
Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt has signed a new 18-month contract with the League One club.
The 21-year-old is now tied to Hillsborough until the summer of 2023.
Academy product Hunt is back with Wednesday after making 17 appearances, scoring once, a last-minute winner against Barnet, while on loan with National League side Grimsby Town.
Hunt has made 14 first-team appearances since making his Wednesday debut in an EFL Cup tie in August 2018.
The Owls are ninth in League One under Darren Moore, six points off a play-off place.