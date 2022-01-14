Spurs 'deserve much more' - Conte

Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Conte (left) saw record signing Tanguy Ndombele jeered by his own fans after being substituted in the FA Cup win over Morecambe last weekend

Manager Antonio Conte says Tottenham 'deserve much more' than the results and performances the team have managed so far during his reign.

Since Conte arrived at Spurs in November, they have won five and drawn three of their eight Premier League games under the Italian.

However, they were well beaten by Chelsea in the League Cup semi-final, going out in midweek 3-0 on aggregate.

"We want and deserve much more than this," said Conte.

The Spurs boss added: "When you're outside you can imagine the situation.

"Then, when you're inside the situation, you can understand every aspect very well. Now, I repeat, it's time to work."

Conte, whose contract runs only until the end of next season, said he is enjoying his time at the club, but the playing squad was notable by its absence from a list of positives he highlighted.

"I found a fantastic atmosphere, a great stadium, a great training ground, our fans are incredible because they always back us from the start to the end," he said.

Tottenham's record signing Tanguy Ndombele, who has struggled to make an impact since arriving in a £53.8m deal in July 2019, is one of those who has yet to convince Conte.

"He is, at this moment, a Tottenham player and I have to consider him a Tottenham player," added Conte of the French midfielder, who has been linked with Juventus, Roma and Napoli, and is reportedly training away from the rest of Spurs first-team squad. external-link