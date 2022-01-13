Motherwell: Jordan Roberts signs permanent deal from Hearts
Motherwell have signed Jordan Roberts permanently from Hearts on a deal until the end of the season.
The winger was in his second loan spell at the Lanarkshire club.
Roberts, 28, has made 11 appearances for Motherwell this season.
"We know what qualities he brings to the side and, having only spent a few weeks away, returns to the group ready to pick up again immediately," said manager Graham Alexander.
