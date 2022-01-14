Barcelona: 70,000 tickets sold for women's EL Clasico match at Nou Camp
Barcelona have sold more than 70,000 tickets for their Women's Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid at the Nou Camp in March.
The previous highest attendance for a women's club match was Barca's La Liga game against Atletico Madrid in 2019, with a crowd of 60,739.
Barca tweeted on Friday that 70,000 tickets had been claimed.
The Spanish club offered members the chance to claim tickets for free, while they gave a 50% discount to other fans.
On Thursday morning they said that 35,600 tickets had gone in the first 24 hours since release for the second leg of the last-eight clash on 30 March.
It will be the second time Barcelona's women's side have played at the Nou Camp, which has a capacity of 99,354, but the first time in front of supporters.
Covid-19 restrictions meant no fans could attend their first competitive fixture at the stadium in January last year.
The Champions League holders usually play at the 6,000-capacity Johan Cruyff Stadium at the club's training centre.
