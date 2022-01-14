Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Chuks Aneke's last Blues goal came against QPR on New Year's Day - one of 17 substitute appearances he had in the Championship this season

Charlton Athletic have signed striker Chuks Aneke from Birmingham City for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old returns to The Valley less than six months after leaving the League One club on a free transfer.

Aneke, who made just one Championship start and scored two goals in his time at the Blues, has agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract.

He scored 16 goals last season for the Addicks, having spent two years at the club after joining from MK Dons.

"Last season I scored quite a few goals and it was quite successful, it's just picking up where I left off, I feel very comfortable," Aneke told the Charlton website.

"When I was here last, Jacko [Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson] was assistant and we worked quite a lot on the pitch together, so I imagine it will be the same again.

"I'll be trying to come into the team and use my influence to score some goals, get some assists and be that focal point for the team, that is where I am thinking and what he [Johnnie Jackson] is expecting of me."

