Scottish Premiership things to watch

Scottish top-flight football is back and so are fans - in unrestricted numbers.

There were no trips to Spain, the Middle East, not even the Emerald Isle over the rescheduled winter break, but players will have had a chance to rest and recharge for the second half of the season.

There have been a few comings and goings too, while there is sure to be more transfer movement before the end of January.

Here's what this week has in store...

Land of the rising Celts?

The early winter break as a result of Covid-19 crowd restrictions could have benefitted pursuers Celtic more than leaders Rangers.

It has not only allowed manager Ange Postecoglou to strengthen his squad in the January transfer market, but provided additional recovery time for the return of key players from injury ahead of a potentially crucial Old Firm derby now postponed a month from new year.

Having found instant success with the introduction of Kyogo Furuhashi from the J-League, will Postocoglou have unearthed three more gems from Japan?

The Australian has already worked with Furuhashi's fellow striker Daizen Maeda at Yokohama F Marinos, who finished the 2021 season as runners-up. Midfielders Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi are no strangers either having arrived from champions Kawasaki Frontale and mid-table Gamba Osaka respectively.

Jota, the on-loan Benfica winger who has turned into one of Scotland's best summer signings, could also return from a hamstring injury against Hibernian, while centre-half Christopher Jullien's impending comeback from long-term injury will bolster the area of the park seen as Celtic's Achilles heel.

Maloney return adds intrigue

The head-to-head at Celtic Park between the two most active dealers in the January transfer market so far is made even more intriguing by the return of Shaun Maloney to the ground he graced for much of his illustrious playing career.

The 38-year-old former Belgium assistant has been typically downbeat and measured in the build-up, but has made an instant impact of his own with consecutive wins since taking over from the sacked Jack Ross.

However, circumstances could mean that only two of five January signings - former Orlando City winger Chris Mueller and on-loan Norwich City centre-half Rocky Bushiri - will be available to make their debut.

The fifth-placed visitors will also need all the resources they can muster given Celtic have won five games in a row and are unbeaten in nine - winning eight of them - since losing to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League. They have also not lost in 12 meetings with Hibs since December 2018 - and in 14 meetings at Celtic Park since January 2010.

Eyes on Boyle and Souttar reaction

Maloney has insisted he has no fears about Martin Boyle's mindset heading to Celtic Park despite Hibs having rejected a big-money approach from Saudi Arabian club Al-Faisaly that could result in a life-changing wage packet for the Australia midfielder.

Likewise, eyes will be on John Souttar at Tynecastle as the Scotland centre-half makes his first Hearts appearance since agreeing a pre-contract to join Rangers this summer.

It has led to anger among some Hearts fans, but a potentially hot reception against bottom club St Johnstone could be tempered by former manager Craig Levein's strong defence of the 25-year-old's decision based on a life-changing salary and the player's need to stay in Scotland because of an ill relative.

Steady as she goes for Van Bronckhorst?

The only January addition Rangers have made so far is United States midfielder James Sands from New York City, while up-and-coming Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson has headed out for big money to Everton.

However, manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will hope to pick up where he left off after carrying on the good work he inherited from Steven Gerrard.

While hosts Aberdeen have turned a bit of a corner under Stephen Glass and are seeking a fourth consecutive home win, the reigning champions arrive unbeaten in nine since losing to Hibs in the League Cup semi-final.

Rangers have won all seven league matches under Van Bronckhorst, conceding just once, and have not lost in their last nine visits to Pittodrie - and in nine meetings overall with the Dons.

Can Ciftci lift Saints out of Nadir?

While Rangers and Celtic are hoping the winter break won't have broken their momentum, there are a host of clubs who will be desperate to make a fresh start.

St Mirren are without a win in 11 games, hosts Dundee United and city rivals Dundee have both lost five in a row, while St Johnstone have gone from double cup winners last season to bottom of the table and are on a run of eight consecutive defeats.

Dan Cleary is expected to add steel to the Perth side's central defence on his arrival from Dundalk, while left-back Tony Gallagher will look to display the talent that took him to Liverpool.

However, it is to Nadir Ciftci, a striker whose career has been in a tailspin since leaving Dundee United for Celtic before ending up with Ankaragucu in Turkey's second tier, to whom they will look for salvation through relegation-avoiding goals.