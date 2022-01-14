Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Rangers are poised to fend off English interest and sign Hearts defender John Souttar on a pre-contract.

The Scotland centre-back, whose deal expires this summer, has been offered fresh terms at Tynecastle but looks set to end his six-year stay.

He has discussed a potential move with Scottish champions Rangers as well as English Championship sides Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United.

But the likelihood is the Ibrox club will land the 25-year-old.

Souttar has played 22 times this season on Hearts' return to the Scottish Premiership as he revives his career after two serious Achilles injuries.

The former Dundee United defender earned a Scotland recall in November, marking his first international appearance in three years with the opening goal in the 2-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Denmark.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has previously said only a "huge bid" would tempt the club into selling Souttar in the January transfer window.