Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Ryan Watson has left Tranmere in pursuit of more game time at Salford

Salford City have signed midfielder Ryan Watson from Tranmere Rovers on an 18-month deal, for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old has scored two goals in 22 games for Tranmere since joining the League Two club in the summer.

Watson began his career at Everton and also had spells at Wigan, Leicester, Barnet, MK Dons and Northampton, where he was player of the year in 2020-21.

"The club's obviously going in the right direction, something that I was excited to be a part of," Watson said.

"I feel like I need to play a bit more so it was an opportunity I couldn't turn down.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.