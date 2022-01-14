Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Jay Rich-Baghuelou made three appearances for Crystal Palace's under-21s in the Papa John's Trophy this season

Accrington Stanley have signed Crystal Palace defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old featured for Australia in last year's Tokyo Olympic Games.

He could feature for Stanley in their home game against Sunderland on Saturday.

Boss John Coleman told the club website: "He's a lad who's desperate to do well and he ticks all the boxes for what we want. He's hungry, physical, quick, athletic and he can play."

The club have not disclosed the length of contract Rich-Baghuelou has signed.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.