James Rowberry was previously a youth coach with Newport and Cardiff City

Newport County boss James Rowberry will miss the Exiles' League Two match against Harrogate Town after testing positive for Covid-19.

Rowberry is self-isolating so assistant boss Wayne Hatswell will be in charge.

Hatswell presided over the Exiles for three games in August when previous manager Michael Flynn had coronavirus.

Rowberry will be eligible to return for Newport's match at Scunthorpe United next weekend as long as he is feeling well enough.

"The manager did a Zoom meeting with the players on Tuesday morning once he knew that he wasn't going to be in," Hatswell told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's just the training ground where he has been missing.

"Fatigue hit him. He sounded a bit weak on the phone earlier in the week but seems a lot better now."