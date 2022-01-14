Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Tom Bradshaw has scored seven goals this season for Millwall

Millwall forward Tom Bradshaw has signed a new contract.

The Championship club have not disclosed the length of the 29-year-old's deal, described as "long-term".

The former Barnsley forward has scored 21 goals in 109 appearances since initially joining on loan in August 2018, before a permanent move in the 2019 January transfer window.

Wales international Bradshaw has found the net in each of his past five Championship matches.