Lewis Montsma: Lincoln City defender out for up to nine months with ACL injury
Lincoln City defender Lewis Montsma could be out for up to nine months because of a serious knee injury.
The 23-year-old Dutchman had to go off in the first half of the 2-0 win over Oxford United on 8 January.
And it has now been confirmed that he needs surgery to repair his anterior cruciate ligament.
"It's a big blow for the lad. He was in such a good place, playing really well," manager Michael Appleton told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
"He's a strong-minded individual, he's had an ACL before on his other leg so he knows what it's like to be out for a period of time and he's got that mentality to come back from this type of injury."
Montsma was a free agent when he joined the Imps on a three-year contract in the summer of 2020, having previously played for Dutch second division side FC Dordrecht.
He made 26 appearances this season, scoring twice.