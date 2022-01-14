Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Lewis Montsma scored in a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday in League One in October

Lincoln City defender Lewis Montsma could be out for up to nine months because of a serious knee injury.

The 23-year-old Dutchman had to go off in the first half of the 2-0 win over Oxford United on 8 January.

And it has now been confirmed that he needs surgery to repair his anterior cruciate ligament.

"It's a big blow for the lad. He was in such a good place, playing really well," manager Michael Appleton told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"He's a strong-minded individual, he's had an ACL before on his other leg so he knows what it's like to be out for a period of time and he's got that mentality to come back from this type of injury."

Montsma was a free agent when he joined the Imps on a three-year contract in the summer of 2020, having previously played for Dutch second division side FC Dordrecht.

He made 26 appearances this season, scoring twice.