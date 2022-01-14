Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Gassan Ahadme played the final game of his loan spell with Portsmouth in November

Burton Albion have signed striker Gassan Ahadme from Premier League club Norwich City on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old Moroccan had a loan spell with Portsmouth earlier this season, scoring once in 10 games.

Ahadme will help fill the gap left at the Pirelli Stadium by Kane Hemmings' move to Tranmere Rovers.

"He fits the profile of what we're looking for in a forward - he's mobile and has potential," said Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

"We think we can develop him and make him a better player. We like that he plays with energy and can get around the pitch for a big forward."

Details of any transfer fee or the length of Ahamde's contract with Burton have not been disclosed.

He did not make a senior appearance for Norwich but played twice for their under-21 side in the 2019-20 EFL Trophy, scoring in a 2-1 win at Crawley Town.

"The manager told me it is a good platform for me to show what I can do and to obviously work for him is really exciting as well," Ahadme said.

"For a tall striker I believe in my footwork. I also like to link up play and combine with other team-mates, so hopefully I can get off to a great start and feel ready to go."

His arrival follows the signing of Middlesbrough defender William Kokolo earlier this week.

