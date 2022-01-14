Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic's top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi, who aggravated his hamstring problem against St Johnstone on Boxing Day, is a major injury doubt for Monday's Premiership restart at home to Hibs. (Sun) external-link

The introduction of VAR in Scottish football is facing a delay with a vote over whether to bring it into the Premiership - which was due to take place in early February - now on hold until possibly April. (Times, print edition)

Managing director Stewart Robertson says Rangers were "broken" upon his arrival in 2015 and that investors have spent "the guts of £100m" in transforming the club into Scottish champions. (Sun) external-link

Rangers have targeted 22-year-old Algerian Ahmed Kendouci, according to a report in his homeland, with the ES Setif midfielder previously linked with Celtic. (Football Scotland) external-link

Motherwell are hopeful of bringing Hearts winger Jordan Roberts back for a second loan spell, with the Fir Park club also in talks with Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden over a pre-contract. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen full-back Jack Gurr is attracting interest from several clubs in America's second tier after struggling for first-team football since his move from Atlanta United last summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has not given up hope of keeping Scotland defender John Souttar beyond the end of his contract this summer amid interest from Rangers and English clubs. (Daily Record) external-link

Two Turkish clubs are reportedly vying to sign Rangers and Canada midfielder Scott Arfield, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts midfielders Cammy Devlin and Beni Baningime attracted "loads of interest" prior to the January transfer window opening, says Neilson. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

St Johnstone have had a six-figure bid for Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Robbie Deas rejected. (Courier - subscription required) external-link