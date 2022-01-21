Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Teenager Alex Lowry scored on his debut as Rangers eased past Stirling Albion in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

The 18-year-old had come on as an early substitute for the injured Ianis Hagi and soon slotted in the opener.

James Tavernier scored a penalty then had another saved by Blair Currie before the break.

Cedric Itten notched his first Rangers goal since returning from a loan spell with Greuther Furth and Fashion Sakala added a late fourth.

The fifth round draw will take place after Saturday's ties.

The home side looked for an early opener when Itten tried to force in a deflected Tavernier cross but Currie blocked, with replays inconclusive as to whether the ball had crossed the goal line.

At the other end, Ray Grant pinched possession and curved a shot over Jon McLaughlin's goal.

The impact injury to Hagi had interrupted Rangers' rhythm but Lowry eased the home crowd's anxieties when he exchanged passes with Juninho Bacuna and side footed past the static Currie.

Jordan McGregor handled at a corner for Tavernier's first penalty and Mason Hancock tripped Brandon Barker for the second. Tavernier went to Currie's right both times, the goalkeeper unable to keep out the first but blocking the second.

John Lundstram played in Itten for Rangers' third, the Swiss striker firing across Currie from the six-yard line.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst had given McLaughlin, Bacuna, Barker and Lundstram rare starts and sent on defender Leon King, 18, in place of Balogun for the final quarter.

McLaughlin palmed away a Dylan Mackin shot in the lead-up to Rangers' fourth, Sakala escaping in the inside left channel to dispatch into the far corner.

What they said

Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry told Premier Sports: "Dream come true. I've been here since I was 10 and scoring today was just a dream. It was brilliant."