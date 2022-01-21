Match ends, Rangers 4, Stirling Albion 0.
Teenager Alex Lowry scored on his debut as Rangers eased past Stirling Albion in the Scottish Cup fourth round.
The 18-year-old had come on as an early substitute for the injured Ianis Hagi and soon slotted in the opener.
James Tavernier scored a penalty then had another saved by Blair Currie before the break.
Cedric Itten notched his first Rangers goal since returning from a loan spell with Greuther Furth and Fashion Sakala added a late fourth.
The fifth round draw will take place after Saturday's ties.
The home side looked for an early opener when Itten tried to force in a deflected Tavernier cross but Currie blocked, with replays inconclusive as to whether the ball had crossed the goal line.
At the other end, Ray Grant pinched possession and curved a shot over Jon McLaughlin's goal.
The impact injury to Hagi had interrupted Rangers' rhythm but Lowry eased the home crowd's anxieties when he exchanged passes with Juninho Bacuna and side footed past the static Currie.
Jordan McGregor handled at a corner for Tavernier's first penalty and Mason Hancock tripped Brandon Barker for the second. Tavernier went to Currie's right both times, the goalkeeper unable to keep out the first but blocking the second.
John Lundstram played in Itten for Rangers' third, the Swiss striker firing across Currie from the six-yard line.
Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst had given McLaughlin, Bacuna, Barker and Lundstram rare starts and sent on defender Leon King, 18, in place of Balogun for the final quarter.
McLaughlin palmed away a Dylan Mackin shot in the lead-up to Rangers' fourth, Sakala escaping in the inside left channel to dispatch into the far corner.
What they said
Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry told Premier Sports: "Dream come true. I've been here since I was 10 and scoring today was just a dream. It was brilliant."
Line-ups
Rangers
Formation 4-3-3
- 33McLaughlin
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 26BalogunSubstituted forKingat 60'minutes
- 15Simpson
- 7HagiSubstituted forLowryat 15'minutes
- 4Lundstram
- 22Bacuna
- 21BarkerSubstituted forRoofeat 67'minutes
- 11Itten
- 30Sakala
Substitutes
- 3Bassey
- 19Sands
- 23Wright
- 25Roofe
- 28McCrorie
- 42McCann
- 43King
- 51Lowry
Stirling
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Currie
- 2McGeachie
- 5McGregor
- 4Cummins
- 3HancockSubstituted forCreaneyat 86'minutes
- 7MooreSubstituted forBannerat 71'minutes
- 8Roberts
- 6Grant
- 10LeitchBooked at 69mins
- 11Flanagan
- 9FrancisSubstituted forMackinat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Carrick
- 14McNiff
- 15Creaney
- 16Heaver
- 17Law
- 19Banner
- 23Mackin
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 37,916
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home15
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 4, Stirling Albion 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 4, Stirling Albion 0. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Juninho Bacuna.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. James Creaney replaces Mason Hancock.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Adam Cummins.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).
Post update
Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Flanagan (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Juninho Bacuna (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Dylan Mackin replaces Akeel Francis.
Post update
Attempt missed. John Lundstram (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Kyle Banner replaces Kieran Moore.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Adam Cummins.
Booking
Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Juninho Bacuna (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.