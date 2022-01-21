Match ends, Watford 0, Norwich City 3.
Josh Sargent scored twice to help Norwich City gain a much-needed victory over 10-man Watford and move out of the Premier League relegation zone for the first time this season.
Sargent acrobatically hooked Teemu Pukki's cross from behind him and saw it bounce in off the underside of the crossbar for Norwich's opener.
The 21-year-old's thumping header made it 2-0 after a lengthy stoppage in play because of a floodlight fault.
Norwich rubbed salt in Watford's wounds with a third goal late on - substitute Juraj Kucka poking past his own goalkeeper at the near post.
Sargent, who had not scored in the Premier League prior to this victory, celebrated wildly as he put his side in the driving seat midway through the second half.
Watford were stunned by his double and were further hampered by Emmanuel Dennis' sending off - the forward shown a second yellow card by referee Mike Dean for a rash challenge on Max Aarons.
Shortly before Kucka poked in Adam Idah's pull-back, Watford had a goal disallowed when Moussa Sissoko thumped in a stunning volley from an offside position.
Cucho Hernandez later hit the crossbar for Watford but Norwich were comfortable winners in the end, and move two points above the hosts in the table.
Claudio Ranieri's side still have two games in hand but it was an 11th defeat in 13 games during his tenure, while Dennis' sending-off means he will miss another crucial relegation battle with bottom side Burnley on 5 February.
Pressure mounts on relegation rivals
Sargent's exuberant celebrations, echoed by the visiting Norwich supporters, showed how important this victory was to Dean Smith's side.
It is the first time this season Norwich have moved out of the bottom three, while defeat for Watford piles more pressure on manager Ranieri.
Norwich were most people's favourites to go down at Christmas but back-to-back wins over Everton and Watford have seen them shoot up the table from bottom to 17th in just over a week.
The relegation battle promises to continue as Burnley, now propping up the table, have five games in hand on Norwich, having had numerous games postponed because of Covid-19 cases and injuries.
Watford and Newcastle United also have games in hand, but with no side in the current bottom six winning more than five games this season, Norwich will be heavily boosted by their recent victories.
The Canaries face a tough February including games against Manchester City and Liverpool, but Watford are under pressure to bounce back against Burnley in their next match having already dropped points to relegation rivals Norwich and Newcastle in recent games.
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Bachmann
- 21FemeníaSubstituted forKuckaat 89'minutes
- 27Kabasele
- 22Samir
- 14KamaraSubstituted forSemaat 84'minutes
- 8CleverleySubstituted forHernándezat 59'minutes
- 39Kayembe
- 19Sissoko
- 25DennisBooked at 78mins
- 7King
- 10João Pedro
Substitutes
- 2Ngakia
- 12Sema
- 17Fletcher
- 18Tufan
- 29Hernández
- 31Sierralta
- 33Kucka
- 35Elliot
- 42Morris
Norwich
Formation 4-4-2
- 28Gunn
- 2Aarons
- 5Hanley
- 4Gibson
- 21Williams
- 24Sargent
- 20Lees-Melou
- 19SørensenSubstituted forMcLeanat 21'minutesBooked at 38mins
- 17RashicaSubstituted forPlachetaat 90+6'minutes
- 35Idah
- 22PukkiSubstituted forByramat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Byram
- 10Dowell
- 11Placheta
- 15Kabak
- 18Tzolis
- 23McLean
- 30Giannoulis
- 33McGovern
- 46Rowe
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 20,782
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Watford 0, Norwich City 3.
Post update
Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Watford).
Post update
Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Moussa Sissoko (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sam Byram (Norwich City).
Post update
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Max Aarons.
Post update
Attempt blocked. João Pedro (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Cucho Hernández (Watford) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joshua King (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Przemyslaw Placheta replaces Milot Rashica.
Goal!
Own Goal by Juraj Kucka, Watford. Watford 0, Norwich City 3.
Post update
Offside, Watford. João Pedro tries a through ball, but Moussa Sissoko is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Juraj Kucka replaces Kiko Femenía.
Post update
Samir (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Adam Idah (Norwich City).
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Sam Byram replaces Teemu Pukki.
Post update
Attempt missed. João Pedro (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Ken Sema replaces Hassane Kamara.
Post update
Samir (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Comments
