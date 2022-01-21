Premier League
WatfordWatford0NorwichNorwich City3

Watford 0-3 Norwich City: Josh Sargent double helps Canaries to huge win at relegation rivals

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments123

Joshua Sargent celebrates
Josh Sargent had not scored for Norwich City in the Premier League before this game

Josh Sargent scored twice to help Norwich City gain a much-needed victory over 10-man Watford and move out of the Premier League relegation zone for the first time this season.

Sargent acrobatically hooked Teemu Pukki's cross from behind him and saw it bounce in off the underside of the crossbar for Norwich's opener.

The 21-year-old's thumping header made it 2-0 after a lengthy stoppage in play because of a floodlight fault.

Norwich rubbed salt in Watford's wounds with a third goal late on - substitute Juraj Kucka poking past his own goalkeeper at the near post.

Sargent, who had not scored in the Premier League prior to this victory, celebrated wildly as he put his side in the driving seat midway through the second half.

Watford were stunned by his double and were further hampered by Emmanuel Dennis' sending off - the forward shown a second yellow card by referee Mike Dean for a rash challenge on Max Aarons.

Shortly before Kucka poked in Adam Idah's pull-back, Watford had a goal disallowed when Moussa Sissoko thumped in a stunning volley from an offside position.

Cucho Hernandez later hit the crossbar for Watford but Norwich were comfortable winners in the end, and move two points above the hosts in the table.

Claudio Ranieri's side still have two games in hand but it was an 11th defeat in 13 games during his tenure, while Dennis' sending-off means he will miss another crucial relegation battle with bottom side Burnley on 5 February.

Pressure mounts on relegation rivals

Mike Dean shows a red card
Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis' sending-off means he will be suspended for the trip to Burnley on 5 February

Sargent's exuberant celebrations, echoed by the visiting Norwich supporters, showed how important this victory was to Dean Smith's side.

It is the first time this season Norwich have moved out of the bottom three, while defeat for Watford piles more pressure on manager Ranieri.

Norwich were most people's favourites to go down at Christmas but back-to-back wins over Everton and Watford have seen them shoot up the table from bottom to 17th in just over a week.

The relegation battle promises to continue as Burnley, now propping up the table, have five games in hand on Norwich, having had numerous games postponed because of Covid-19 cases and injuries.

Watford and Newcastle United also have games in hand, but with no side in the current bottom six winning more than five games this season, Norwich will be heavily boosted by their recent victories.

The Canaries face a tough February including games against Manchester City and Liverpool, but Watford are under pressure to bounce back against Burnley in their next match having already dropped points to relegation rivals Norwich and Newcastle in recent games.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Bachmann
  • 21FemeníaSubstituted forKuckaat 89'minutes
  • 27Kabasele
  • 22Samir
  • 14KamaraSubstituted forSemaat 84'minutes
  • 8CleverleySubstituted forHernándezat 59'minutes
  • 39Kayembe
  • 19Sissoko
  • 25DennisBooked at 78mins
  • 7King
  • 10João Pedro

Substitutes

  • 2Ngakia
  • 12Sema
  • 17Fletcher
  • 18Tufan
  • 29Hernández
  • 31Sierralta
  • 33Kucka
  • 35Elliot
  • 42Morris

Norwich

Formation 4-4-2

  • 28Gunn
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 4Gibson
  • 21Williams
  • 24Sargent
  • 20Lees-Melou
  • 19SørensenSubstituted forMcLeanat 21'minutesBooked at 38mins
  • 17RashicaSubstituted forPlachetaat 90+6'minutes
  • 35Idah
  • 22PukkiSubstituted forByramat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Byram
  • 10Dowell
  • 11Placheta
  • 15Kabak
  • 18Tzolis
  • 23McLean
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 33McGovern
  • 46Rowe
Referee:
Mike Dean
Attendance:
20,782

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home15
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Watford 0, Norwich City 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Watford 0, Norwich City 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Watford).

  4. Post update

    Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Moussa Sissoko (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Sam Byram (Norwich City).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Max Aarons.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. João Pedro (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Cucho Hernández (Watford) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joshua King (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Przemyslaw Placheta replaces Milot Rashica.

  12. Goal!

    Own Goal by Juraj Kucka, Watford. Watford 0, Norwich City 3.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Watford. João Pedro tries a through ball, but Moussa Sissoko is caught offside.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Juraj Kucka replaces Kiko Femenía.

  15. Post update

    Samir (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Adam Idah (Norwich City).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Sam Byram replaces Teemu Pukki.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. João Pedro (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Ken Sema replaces Hassane Kamara.

  20. Post update

    Samir (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

126 comments

  • Comment posted by DH, today at 22:09

    Mike Dean was absolutely delighted with the completely unnecessary delay. All that camera time. You could see it in his eyes

  • Comment posted by YNFA, today at 22:07

    Well this is a comeback nobody predicted...nothing against Watford but well done Norwich...

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 22:13

      Forza Italia replied:
      Major goals from Sarjent, whose general play was so good, he should be captain.

  • Comment posted by wigbys, today at 22:08

    Well done Canaries!!!

  • Comment posted by Pete_B, today at 22:15

    As much as I like Ranieri, he’s not the sort of manager you want in a relegation fight.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 22:06

    I'm not sure there's all that much between these two strugglers, but Norwich were much the better side tonight. The third goal was unlucky, but the win wasn't. There are games in hand all round, but pts on the board always count and suddenly the Canaries look decidedly chirpy!

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 22:16

      Forza Italia replied:
      3 goals mate between them

  • Comment posted by GoldstoneGhost, today at 22:09

    Just when you make Dennis your captain in the Fantasy…..

    • Reply posted by RichardRichard, today at 22:23

      RichardRichard replied:
      Week ruined already.

  • Comment posted by soapboxes, today at 22:14

    Not a particular fan of Norwich, but if this win helps relegate one of the most classless, unpleasant teams to ever grace the Premier League, then so be it.

  • Comment posted by 3robert3, today at 22:09

    Watford looking doomed

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 22:14

      Forza Italia replied:
      No, they just need a new manager

  • Comment posted by Welshman, today at 22:12

    Let's be avin ya.... The great escape is on! 🤣

  • Comment posted by Metallic, today at 22:08

    Next Watford Manager please come forward.

  • Comment posted by Wut, today at 22:19

    Come on you canaries!!!! Have it son, have it!!

  • Comment posted by Luke, today at 22:14

    Looks like a taxi for Claudio will happen tomorrow when the Pozzos spin the managerial merry go round. Though not sure why Watford have bought in 3 players in January, when they could have paid the same money for a quality centre back to stop leaking goals. Anyway, well done to Norwich and fair play for coming back from the dead and giving it a good go. Sargent definitely MOTM.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 22:10

    Well played Josh, you ran your heart out again and you’re now joint 2nd scorer alongside OG !

  • Comment posted by Forrest, today at 22:07

    2 wins in a row, who saw that at Xmas

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 22:05