Premier League
WatfordWatford20:00NorwichNorwich City
Venue: Vicarage Road

Watford v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Watford head coach Claudio Ranieri
Watford head coach Claudio Ranieri called for his players to "do more" following the 1-1 draw at Newcastle United

TEAM NEWS

Watford have no new injury concerns for the visit of Norwich City, with the same squad available following the draw at Newcastle United.

Imran Louza, Adam Masina and William Troost-Ekong remain at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Kenny McLean returns after he missed the win against Everton due to coronavirus, while Max Aarons and Brandon Williams are available.

Billy Gilmour, Mathias Normann, Lukas Rupp and Andrew Omobamidele should all be fit to face Wolves in the FA Cup on 5 February.

Norwich City head coach Dean smith ahead of the Premier League game against Southampton in November

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Watford have won their past five league games against Norwich City. It is their best run against the same opponent since winning six in a row versus Ipswich Town between 2005 and 2008.
  • Norwich have won just one of their last eight away games at Watford, a 3-0 triumph in the Championship in February 2015.

Watford

  • Watford's draw at Newcastle United last time out ended a run of seven defeats in all competitions.
  • However, they have lost 13 of their 19 league fixtures this season. No team has lost more often at the halfway stage of a 38-game Premier League campaign and gone on to avoid relegation.
  • Watford remain the only side in England's top four divisions without a league clean sheet this season. They have conceded in 29 successive Premier League matches since a 3-0 win against Liverpool in February 2020.
  • They could lose five home league games in a row for the first time since December 2013 in the Championship.

Norwich City

  • Norwich's win versus Everton last weekend was just the fourth time in 45 top-flight matches that they have scored more than one goal. Prior to that victory, the Canaries had only scored once in their previous eight games.
  • Norwich have scored the fewest (3) and conceded the most (25) away goals in the Premier League this season.
  • They have won just three of their past 29 away league fixtures played on a Friday.
  • The Canaries have scored the first goal in a league-low two games this season, although they have gone on to win both matches, against Everton and Brentford.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 21st January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22182254134156
2Liverpool21136255183745
3Chelsea23128346182844
4West Ham22114741301137
5Tottenham1911352622436
6Arsenal2011273325835
7Man Utd2110563530535
8Wolves209471715231
9Brighton2161142222029
10Leicester197483336-325
11Crystal Palace215973031-124
12Southampton215972533-824
13Aston Villa2072112732-523
14Brentford2265112536-1123
15Leeds205782439-1522
16Everton1954102434-1019
17Watford1942132337-1414
18Norwich2134141045-3513
19Newcastle2019102043-2312
20Burnley171881627-1111
