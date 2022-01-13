Last updated on .From the section European Football

Athletic Bilbao will play Real Madrid in Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final

Athletic Bilbao came back from a goal down to beat La Liga champions Atletico Madrid 2-1 and set up a Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid.

The Basque side trailed just after the hour mark when a header from Joao Felix his the post before being deflected into the goal off the back of goalkeeper Unai Simon.

A 77th-minute header from Yeray Alvarez levelled the scores.

Before Nico Williams hit the winner nine minutes from time in Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid made sure of their place in Sunday's final in Riyadh with a 3-2 win over Barcelona on Wednesday.

The tournament in Saudi Arabia features four teams: the top two in the previous season's La Liga, and the winners and runners-up from the Copa del Rey.