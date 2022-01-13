Last updated on .From the section European Football

Olivier Giroud has six goals in 18 appearances in all competitions for AC Milan, since joining from Chelsea in July

AC Milan came from behind to defeat fellow Serie A side Genoa after extra time in the Coppa Italia last 16.

Brighton loanee Leo Skiri Ostigard had given Genoa a surprise first-half lead, but former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud headed in from Theo Hernandez's cross to force extra time.

In the 102nd minute, Rafael Leao put Milan ahead for the first time.

Hernandez set up Alexis Saelemaekers to score Milan's third goal and take Stefano Pioli's side through.

Milan, second in Serie A, have won the Coppa Italia five times, with their last success being in 2003, and they now face either Lazio or Udinese at home in the quarter-final in February.

Seven goals and three red cards as Napoli lose

Napoli, one place below Milan in the league, were knocked out of the cup earlier on Thursday, losing 5-2 at home to Fiorentina in a match that also went to extra time.

Dusan Vlahovic put Fiorentina ahead, and Dries Mertens equalised before the visitors were reduced to 10 men as Bartlomiej Dragowski was sent off in first-half injury time.

Cristiano Biraghi restored their lead but Napoli, despite having both Hirving Lozano and Fabien Ruiz dismissed, scored a late equaliser through Andrea Petagna to take it into extra time.

Fiorentina then scored three times, through Lorenzo Venuti, Krzysztof Piatek and Youssef Maleh, to set up a home tie with Atalanta in the next round.