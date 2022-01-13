Last updated on .From the section Football

Peter McCormick (left) had filled the role of Premier League interim chair before

Peter McCormick will become the Premier League's interim chair when Gary Hoffman steps down on 1 February.

McCormick, 69, previously served as interim chair from March 2014 to October 2015 and held the same role at the Football Association in 2020.

The Premier League want a permanent chair by the start of next season.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said McCormick is "a trusted pair of hands who will see us through this transition period".

McCormick, a Yorkshire-based solicitor, said: "I am delighted to receive the confidence and approval of the 20 Premier League clubs and the board as they work to recruit the new chair."

It was announced Hoffman would step down from the role after he received criticism in the wake of Newcastle United's Saudi Arabian-backed takeover.