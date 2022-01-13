Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Harry McKirdy netted his side's only goal in their FA Cup third round defeat by Manchester City

Swindon Town striker Harry McKirdy has agreed an undisclosed-length contract extension with the League Two club.

The 24-year-old, who initially joined the Robins on a one-year deal at the start of the season, has so far scored 12 goals in 25 appearances this term.

They included four in a 5-2 league win against Northampton Town earlier this month and one against Manchester City in their FA Cup third-round defeat.

"I'm really enjoying my time here," former Port Vale striker McKirdy said.

"It's been brilliant with the fans from the get-go, both for me and my family. They've been great for me, I appreciate it and it doesn't go unnoticed."