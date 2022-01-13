Last updated on .From the section Watford

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri says his team are in an "unbelievable" position and will avoid relegation this season.

The Hornets sit 17th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone, though 18th-placed Burnley have a game in hand.

Ranieri's side have lost their last six league games in a row but are due to face the three teams below them in the table in their next three games.

"I believe in this team and I'm sure at the end we will be safe," said Ranieri.

"When I say I believe in my team, I saw in the training sessions, they work so hard, and if you continue - with luck - to fight, to believe in yourself, sooner or later you will win. That is important, that is what my experience tells me.

"I say to the players we have to continue, because it is sure, if you come to watch, the training sessions are fantastic. I have a lot of experience and I say this team will be safe. It is unbelievable our position, it's unbelievable."

Watford face key games in their battle to avoid relegation against Newcastle away on Saturday, Burnley at Turf Moor three days later and Norwich at home on 21 January.

They will be able to call on three January signings after recruiting midfielder Edo Kayembe from Eupen, as well as defenders Hassane Kamara and Samir from Nice and Udinese respectively.

"I remember in the last match against Spurs in the Premier League [a 1-0 home defeat], we were focused in that match, we were very solid, and now I have new players, three new signings, and I'm very happy with the team.

"We must stay together and fight in every second of the match."