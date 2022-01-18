Last updated on .From the section Football

Tariq Lamptey made his Chelsea debut against Arsenal in the Premier League in December 2019

Tariq Lamptey will hope to show former club Chelsea what they are missing as his Brighton side host the Blues in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The England youth wing-back, 21, joined Brighton in January 2020 after making three senior club appearances for the Blues.

Lamptey has impressed since, making 33 appearances for Graham Potter's Seagulls - scoring once and making five assists.

BBC Sport has taken a look at some other players who have been let go by a big club and then delivered against them.

We're giving you three minutes to work out the identity of these 10 players - good luck!

