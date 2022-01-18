Brighton v Chelsea: Name the players who have impressed against their former club
Last updated on .From the section Football
Tariq Lamptey will hope to show former club Chelsea what they are missing as his Brighton side host the Blues in the Premier League on Tuesday.
The England youth wing-back, 21, joined Brighton in January 2020 after making three senior club appearances for the Blues.
Lamptey has impressed since, making 33 appearances for Graham Potter's Seagulls - scoring once and making five assists.
BBC Sport has taken a look at some other players who have been let go by a big club and then delivered against them.
We're giving you three minutes to work out the identity of these 10 players - good luck!
Can you name the players who have impressed against their former clubs?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment