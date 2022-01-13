Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Jamie Cumming, a product of Chelsea's academy, has made his third loan move

Milton Keynes Dons have signed goalkeeper Jamie Cumming on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season.

Cumming, 22, spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Gillingham, playing 20 times for the Kent club.

He spent last season on loan at Stevenage, keeping 18 clean sheets in 47 appearances.

"This is a great opportunity for me at a club with great ambition and I am looking forward to helping the team as much as I can," he said. external-link

