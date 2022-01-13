Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Paul Heckingbottom has won three and lost one of his four games as Sheffield United boss

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Blades boss, who said he felt "fine", will miss his side's trip to Derby in the Championship on Saturday.

Assistants Stuart McCall and Jack Lester will lead the team in his absence.

"I have been on with the analysts to see what link up I can get real time. I am treating it like being sat in the stands watching it," he said.