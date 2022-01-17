Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Sportscene Predictions is back for 2022 and the big question is, can Amy Irons get the better of the pundits?
BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on Scotland's record goalscorer Julie Fleeting for the midweek Scottish Premiership games.
There are 40 points up for grabs for forecasting the correct scoreline and 10 for guessing the right outcome.
|Amy Irons
|Julie Fleeting
|Celtic v Hibernian (Mon)
|3-1
|3-1
|Aberdeen v Rangers
|1-2
|0-1
|Dundee United v St Mirren
|1-1
|0-0
|Hearts v St Johnstone
|1-0
|2-0
|Livingston v Dundee
|1-0
|1-0
|Ross County v Motherwell
|1-2
|2-2
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Richard Foster
|80 & 50
|Kris Doolan
|80
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Stuart Kettlewell
|70
|Craig Levein
|70
|Rory Loy
|70
|James McFadden
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Charlie Adam
|60
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Steven Thompson
|40
|Allan Preston
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|10
|Derek Ferguson
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|880
|Pundits
|1150
|Amy v Pundits
|P18
|W6
|D3
|L10