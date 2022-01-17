Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Sportscene Predictions is back for 2022 and the big question is, can Amy Irons get the better of the pundits?

BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on Scotland's record goalscorer Julie Fleeting for the midweek Scottish Premiership games.

There are 40 points up for grabs for forecasting the correct scoreline and 10 for guessing the right outcome.

Amy Irons Julie Fleeting Celtic v Hibernian (Mon) 3-1 3-1 Aberdeen v Rangers 1-2 0-1 Dundee United v St Mirren 1-1 0-0 Hearts v St Johnstone 1-0 2-0 Livingston v Dundee 1-0 1-0 Ross County v Motherwell 1-2 2-2

All games Tuesday at 19:45 GMT unless stated

Celtic v Hibernian (Mon, 19:45)

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Julie's prediction: 3-1

Aberdeen v Rangers

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Julie's prediction: 0-1

Dundee United v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Julie's prediction: 0-0

Hearts v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Julie's prediction: 2-0

Livingston v Dundee

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Julie's prediction: 1-0

Ross County v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Julie's prediction: 2-2

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 Neil Alexander 100 Richard Foster 80 & 50 Kris Doolan 80 Richard Gordon 70 Stuart Kettlewell 70 Craig Levein 70 Rory Loy 70 James McFadden 70 Michael Stewart 70 Tam Cowan 60 Charlie Adam 60 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 Steven Thompson 40 Allan Preston 30 Marvin Bartley 10 Derek Ferguson 10

Total scores Amy 880 Pundits 1150