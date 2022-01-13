Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Paul Downing has made just one league start for Pompey this season

Rochdale have signed Portsmouth defender Paul Downing on loan.

The 30-year-old former Walsall, MK Dons and Blackburn player, who began his career with West Brom, has signed a deal until the end of the season.

Dale boss Robbie Stockdale said: "He's an experienced player at a very high level. More importantly, he's a leader.

"He's going to help us massively, both on the pitch and off it. Getting another good character in the building is always a good thing."

Rochdale are 17th in League Two, eight points clear of the relegation trap door.

Downing, who has half a season left on his three-year Pompey deal, is Dale's first signing of the January window, following the departure of striker Jake Beesley to Blackpool and midfielder Aaron Morley to Bolton Wanderers, both for undisclosed fees.

