Owen Dale scored 12 goals in 92 league appearances for Crewe

Blackpool have signed Crewe forward Owen Dale for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Dale spent the first half of the season on loan with the Tangerines ahead of a permanent move but that looked off when he returned to Crewe on Tuesday.

However, the Championship side have now gone ahead with the deal for Dale, 23.

"It was always our plan to bring Owen here permanently, and I'm delighted that we've come to an agreement with Crewe," boss Neil Critchley said. external-link

"This permanent move will settle him down and hopefully we'll see the benefits of that. He'll be full of confidence and we'll get to see the best of him."

Dale, whose deal includes an option for a further 12 months, scored once in seven appearances for Blackpool in the first half of the season.

Meanwhile, Critchley revealed on Thursday that fellow forward Keshi Anderson is facing a number of weeks out with the hamstring injury he picked up in Saturday's FA Cup defeat by League Two Hartlepool.

