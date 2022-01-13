Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

The BBC will show the FA Cup fourth-round tie between Kidderminster Harriers and West Ham United live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The tie is one of six fourth-round fixtures to be broadcast live between 4 and 6 February.

Sixth-tier Kidderminster, the lowest-ranked team left, stunned Championship side Reading in the third round.

Last season's winners Leicester City face Nottingham Forest in a tie also broadcast live on BBC One.

There will also be live coverage of non-league side Boreham Wood's visit to Bournemouth on ITV and ITV Hub.

Manchester United face Championship side Middlesbrough at Old Trafford and their game on Friday 4 February will be broadcast live on ITV, while Tottenham's game against Brighton, also on ITV, will be played on Saturday 5 February.

Liverpool face Championship strugglers Cardiff City in a game broadcast live on ITV on Sunday 6 February.

All fourth-round matches will be played between 4 and 6 February.

FA Cup fourth-round TV fixtures

Friday 4 February: Manchester United v Middlesbrough, 20:00 - ITV, ITV Hub, STV, UTV

Saturday 5 February: Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United, 12:30 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer

Saturday 5 February: Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion, 20:00 - ITV4, ITV Hub, STV, UTV

Sunday 6 February: Liverpool v Cardiff City, 12:00 - ITV, ITV Hub, STV, UTV

Sunday 6 February: Nottingham Forest v Leicester City, 16:00 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer

Sunday 6 February: Bournemouth v Boreham Wood, 18:00 - ITV4, ITV Hub, STV, UTV