Houghton has been at Manchester City since 2013

Manchester City captain Steph Houghton has signed a new contract with the Women's Super League club.

The England captain and defender, 33, has made a club record 206 appearances and won seven trophies since joining in 2013.

Houghton's current contract was due to expire at the end of this season, but the length of her new one has not been disclosed.

She said signing a new deal was "the easiest decision I've ever made".

City head coach Gareth Taylor said: "We're absolutely thrilled that Steph has committed her immediate future to City.

"Her contributions and dedication to the team are so important.

"Not only does she give everything on the pitch, she also maintains the highest level of commitment off it in terms of supporting her team-mates and helping them to improve.

"That sums up just how much of a consummate professional she is. What she has contributed to this club and women's football as a whole is incredible - she is a true legend of the game in all senses of the word."

Houghton has won three FA Cups, three League Cups and one WSL title with City and in 2016 was awarded an MBE for services to sport.

She said: "The eight years I've been here have flown by. For me, though, it's always been about being at Manchester City and being a part of this club, for now and the future.

"That's why I wanted to commit - to really show my loyalty to the team, to my club and to everyone who has helped me along the way so far."

"Once the talks started, there was only ever going to be one outcome."

Houghton returned from a knee injury that has kept her out since September in the 6-0 win over Brighton on Sunday.

"It's been a really good week with me making my comeback from injury," she said.

"It's been a really tough few months, but I'm just so happy to be back on the pitch now."