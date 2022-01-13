Manchester City: Steph Houghton signs new contract
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Manchester City captain Steph Houghton has signed a new contract with the Women's Super League club.
The England captain and defender, 33, returned from injury in City's 6-0 win over Brighton on Sunday.
The length of the contract has not been disclosed but City boss Gareth Taylor said he was "thrilled".
"Her contributions and dedication to the team are so important," he said.
More to follow.
