Barnsley's match against Stoke, scheduled for Wednesday, was also postponed due to Covid in the Tykes squad

Barnsley's Championship fixture against Blackpool on Saturday has been postponed due to injuries and Covid cases within the Tykes squad.

The club informed the English Football League on Thursday that it would be unable to play the game.

"It was well documented following our FA Cup fixture [against Barrow] that Covid infiltrated our squad," chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad said.

"As the days progressed, it became clear that we would not be able to field a team on Wednesday evening and attention turned to quelling the outbreak and preventing further spread.

"I must note that it's not just the playing staff that have been impacted, departments who interact on a daily basis with the players have also suffered. Thankfully, those individuals who returned a positive result remain in good spirits and are following NHS guidance closely."