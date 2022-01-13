Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

The five-substitutes rule is to be reintroduced from Monday when Hibs visit Celtic Park

Scottish Premiership clubs will be permitted to use five substitutes in league games when the campaign resumes from its winter break on Monday.

Nine of the 12 clubs backed the move to allow an extra two substitutions, which was in place last season.

The reintroduced rule gives clubs greater scope to cope with the potential of further Covid disruption.

It will take effect when Celtic host Hibernian in the first game back and be in place for the rest of the season.

Premiership clubs are also allowed to now name a bench of up to nine players, rather than the previous maximum of seven.

With the five substitutes rule already in place in League 2, the SPFL is consulting Championship and League 1 sides to gauge their appetite for its reintroduction.

An SPFL spokesman said: "Fifa has allowed each league to determine its own rules regarding substitutes since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

"As a members' organisation, it is key that clubs in each division are able to make decisions on issues such as this for themselves."