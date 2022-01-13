Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Newcastle United have signed New Zealand striker Chris Wood from Burnley.

The 30-year-old, who joins for an undisclosed fee, has agreed a contract until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe targeted attacking reinforcements after Callum Wilson was ruled out for eight weeks with a calf injury.

Wood is Newcastle's second signing this month following Kieran Trippier's arrival from Atletico Madrid.

"This is a very exciting opportunity for me and I'm delighted to be a Newcastle United player," said Wood.

"I have played at St James' Park a few times and it's an amazing place, so to have the chance to represent this club with those incredible supporters behind me and my team-mates is very special.

"The club and manager have been first class during this process, and I really can't wait to get on to the pitch and repay the faith they have in me, especially with a vital part of the season ahead of us."

Wood, who was Burnley's record signing when he arrived from Leeds for £15m in 2017, scored 53 goals in 165 games for the Clarets, including three in 17 league appearances this season.

