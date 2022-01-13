Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Romoney Crichlow was a regular in Swindon Town's side during the first half of this season

Plymouth have signed Huddersfield Town defender Romoney Crichlow on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old was recalled from his season-long loan at League Two side Swindon Town earlier on Thursday to join the League One promotion chasers.

Critchlow scored two goals in 24 appearances for the Robins.

"He has had a great first part of the season and we feel he will be able to add some real competition to our squad," said boss Steven Schumacher.

"He is a good athlete who has good quality and a really nice left foot. I am sure he'll be a good addition to the squad."

Romoney made four Championship appearances for the Terriers last season and has also had loans with Hartlepool and Welling in non-league.

