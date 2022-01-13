Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish Premiership clubs have agreed to reintroduce the five substitutes rule for the remainder of the season to ease pressure on squads amid Covid-19. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United will make a six-figure bid to bring Motherwell striker Tony Watt - who has already agreed a pre-contract - to Tannadice this month as soon as Kerr Smith's transfer to Aston Villa is finalised. (Daily Record) external-link

Middlesbrough are poised to beat Celtic to the signing of Australian midfielder Riley McGree, who is believed to have had a medical at the Riverside on Wednesday, after the English Championship club lodged a bid of £5m including add-ons, and offered the FC Charlotte player £20,000 a week. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs look to have won the battle to keep Martin Boyle after knocking back several offers from Al-Faisaly, the latest £2.25m, with the Saudi Arabian club now pursuing an alternative target. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien made his comeback from a 13-month knee injury absence in a bounce game with St Mirren, which his side won 1-0. (Sun) external-link

Former Fulham and Scotland midfielder Kevin McDonald, 33, is training with Dundee United as he looks to relaunch his career after a kidney transplant last year. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone defender Efe Ambrose, 33, is wanted by Championship strugglers Dunfermline. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale has had his one-match ban for being sent off against Dundee United in October downgraded to a formal warning. (Glasgow Times) external-link