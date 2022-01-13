Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

French left-back Lucas Digne has joined Aston Villa from Everton a deal worth up to £25m.

The 28-year-old fell out of favour at Everton this season under manager Rafael Benitez, who said last week Digne had asked to leave the club.

Digne admitted he did not expect his time at the club "to end his way" in a lengthy Instagram post.

"When Lucas became available we jumped at the opportunity to bring him to the club," said Villa boss Steven Gerrard.

"To sign a player of his pedigree and quality in the January window is a great addition to our squad and his arrival excites me and everyone associated with Aston Villa."

