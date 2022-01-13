Lucas Digne joins Aston Villa from Everton in 25m deal

Last updated on .From the section Aston Villacomments3

Breaking news

French left-back Lucas Digne has joined Aston Villa from Everton a deal worth up to £25m.

The 28-year-old fell out of favour at Everton this season under manager Rafael Benitez, who said last week Digne had asked to leave the club.

Digne admitted he did not expect his time at the club "to end his way" in a lengthy Instagram post.

"When Lucas became available we jumped at the opportunity to bring him to the club," said Villa boss Steven Gerrard.

"To sign a player of his pedigree and quality in the January window is a great addition to our squad and his arrival excites me and everyone associated with Aston Villa."

More to follow.

How to follow Everton on the BBC bannerEverton banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • Comment posted by The King of Birmingham, today at 09:45

    Fabulous news but I hope this doesn't spell the end for Matt Targett who has been an inspiration for us for several years. Presumably, this is about a bigger squad in readiness for Europe. Plus greater competition to raise standards. In Gerrard We Trust (#IGWT).

  • Comment posted by badwolf, today at 09:45

    high maintenance French full back joins mid table team , lets have a debate lol

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 09:44

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Glen Hammond, today at 09:44

    Best of luck

  • Comment posted by Hope and glory , today at 09:43

    Gerrard building a pretty solid side in January, and with reports at circa £20m seems a bargain.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport