Lucas Digne joins Aston Villa from Everton in £25m deal

Lucas Digne
Digne is Villa's second signing of the January transfer window with Philippe Coutinho having signed on loan from Barcelona

French left-back Lucas Digne has joined Aston Villa from Everton a deal worth up to £25m.

The 28-year-old fell out of favour at Everton this season under manager Rafael Benitez, who said last week Digne had asked to leave the club.

Digne admitted he did not expect his time at the club "to end his way" in a lengthy Instagram post.external-link

"When Lucas became available we jumped at the opportunity to bring him to the club," said Villa boss Steven Gerrard.

"To sign a player of his pedigree and quality in the January window is a great addition to our squad and his arrival excites me and everyone associated with Aston Villa."

Everton signed Digne from Barcelona in the summer of 2018 for £18m under former manager Marco Silva.

He went on to make 127 appearances for the Goodison Park club, scoring six goals.

Digne made 15 appearances for Everton this season but had not played for them since 1 December.

Several clubs registered their interest in the left-back, including Newcastle United, Chelsea and sides from Serie A, but Villa were ultimately successful in securing his signature.

"What has happened and some things that was said about me in the last month has made me very sad," Digne wrote in his social media post.

"But I will not enter a war on words with anyone.

"The club don't deserve that, the fans don't deserve that - and to be honest, I don't feel that I deserve that."

He added: "Sometimes it only takes one person from outside to destroy a beautiful love affair."

Digne is Villa's second signing of the January transfer window, the Midlands club having also brought in Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona.

Comments

Join the conversation

94 comments

  • Comment posted by Big Dave, today at 10:43

    Watch out Villa fans.
    When things don't go his way, his quickly turns into a sulker.

  • Comment posted by SaintJack, today at 10:42

    Everton should have swapped for target got £7m from Villa

  • Comment posted by Graham Hirst, today at 10:41

    Well digne from a blue of over 60 years I'm personally not bothered your gone, your blaming Rafa but the long and short is you fell out with the boss and it was a case of tail wagging dog, you had to go, as a player good on your day going forward but as a defender bang average, so its good riddance from me as I can't help but think this was your get out of jail card for a better pay day

  • Comment posted by Neutral fan, today at 10:41

    FFP Don't Exist For Villa Hey..🤷‍♂️
    Paying Coutinho 300k Per Week Aswel Just Don't Add Up Somehow ESPECIALLY For A Club Who Don't Generate The Income The Elite Club's DO..🙄

  • Comment posted by Keiron , today at 10:40

    Digne was great for us going forward but he was not the best defender gave away a lot of free kicks on the edge of the box and needs to play in a team that can keep possession as we were often over run when we passed it to the opposing team. Our problem for a number of years is teams realised that we would have no cover if we gave them the ball. This would be inevitable over 90 minutes.

  • Comment posted by Dudleywolf, today at 10:34

    Did the Villa fans all petition for signings? Stating how daft they all looked before the start of the season, telling anyone who would listen that Champs league is nailed on and there is potential for title contention......now almost in a relegation battle hahahaha.

    Scatter gun approach. Spending millions and millions and still minding the gap!

  • Comment posted by welshboyo, today at 10:32

    Rafa selling one of Evertons best players to Stevie G. You couldn't make it up. Wake up Blues fans before Agent Rafa gets his mission over....

  • Comment posted by coldozer, today at 10:30

    Everton fans used to tell us he was better than Andy Roberton and was the best left back in the league! Oh those Bluenoses are hilarious!

    • Reply posted by 1979bluephil, today at 10:36

      1979bluephil replied:
      Another kopite typing from his mums back bedroom, obsessed with every other team apart from his own. P.s, why aren't you in school?

  • Comment posted by Kloppy 1 prem, today at 10:30

    Hes living the dream. Playing for his hero ste gerrard .

  • Comment posted by Common Sense is not so common, today at 10:29

    Ings
    Coutinho Buendia Bailey
    McGinn Ramsey
    Digne Mings Konsa Cash
    Martinez

    Good team

    • Reply posted by Dudleywolf, today at 10:31

      Dudleywolf replied:
      Mid table, nothing special.

  • Comment posted by Clashman, today at 10:23

    Overrated and couldn’t defend. A liability who believed he was better than he was. 25m hahaha.

  • Comment posted by Green1878, today at 10:22

    RAFA OUT

  • Comment posted by plastic fantastic, today at 10:22

    In my case it was the kin window cleaner!

  • Comment posted by BOD, today at 10:22

    Been poor for toffees. Average defender

    • Reply posted by Stuart, today at 10:36

      Stuart replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by barrykins, today at 10:20

    Everton are mad letting Digne go. One of the best full backs in the league.

  • Comment posted by Dubbus, today at 10:19

    Digne and Coutinho are two top signings.

    Villa are the new Man City or Real Madrid.

    • Reply posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 10:22

      HarryJsAllstar replied:
      Or Newcastle :)

  • Comment posted by manphibian, today at 10:18

    Not much of an improvement on targett

    • Reply posted by Stuart, today at 10:22

      Stuart replied:
      His delivery certainly is - not many LB have created more chances than Digne in the PL. Also Digne has played at a higher level than target. I dont see targett as surplus now - just more options and cover for a team that wants to challenge in cups and league.

  • Comment posted by K Pasa, today at 10:18

    He.s gone but please Rafa... no Longstaff

  • Comment posted by MattC, today at 10:10

    Great signing! UTV

  • Comment posted by WalkInThePark, today at 10:10

    Gerrard is exceeding my expectations, he's creating a very competitive team

    • Reply posted by DrScoob, today at 10:31

      DrScoob replied:
      Aston Village are only really competing for mid-table though so Digne is a perfect signing although they have massively overpaid.

