Farouk Ben Mustapha (Tunisia) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Line-ups
Gambia
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 18Gayé
- 14Sonko-Sundberg
- 12Gomez
- 5Colley
- 13Jagne
- 16Jallow-Mbye
- 21Janko
- 15Sohna
- 2Bobb
- 11Barrow
- 10Barrow
Substitutes
- 3Jallow
- 4Ngum
- 7Jallow
- 9Ceesay
- 17Jobe
- 22Sibi
- 23Badamosi
- 24Darboe
- 25Sanneh
- 26Touray
- 27Njie
- 28Adams
Tunisia
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Saïd
- 21MathlouthiBooked at 45mins
- 2Ifa
- 3Talbi
- 13El Abdi
- 25Ben Slimane
- 17Skhiri
- 28Laidouni
- 8Khaoui
- 11Jaziri
- 19Rafia
Substitutes
- 1Ben Mustapha
- 4Rekik
- 7Msakni
- 14Mejbri
- 20Dräger
- Referee:
- Fernando Guerrero Ramírez
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Dismissal
Half Time
First Half ends, Gambia 0, Tunisia 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Musa Barrow (Gambia) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Hamza Mathlouthi (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Hamza Mathlouthi (Tunisia).
Post update
Modou Barrow (Gambia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Montassar Talbi (Tunisia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Saîf-Eddine Khaoui with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Baboucarr Gayé.
Post update
Penalty saved! Seifeddine Jaziri (Tunisia) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Pa Modou Jagne (Gambia) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Tunisia. Seifeddine Jaziri draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hamza Rafia.
Post update
Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Mohammed Jallow-Mbye.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hamza Mathlouthi.
Post update
Offside, Gambia. Modou Barrow tries a through ball, but Musa Barrow is caught offside.
Post update
Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Yusupha Bobb (Gambia).
Post update
Attempt missed. Musa Barrow (Gambia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Baboucarr Gayé.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hamza Rafia (Tunisia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Seifeddine Jaziri.
Post update
Attempt missed. Anis Ben Slimane (Tunisia) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bilel Ifa with a cross.
Match report to follow.