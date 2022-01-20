Africa Cup of Nations - Group F
GambiaGambia0TunisiaTunisia0

Afcon 2021: The Gambia v Tunisia

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Gambia

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 18Gayé
  • 14Sonko-Sundberg
  • 12Gomez
  • 5Colley
  • 13Jagne
  • 16Jallow-Mbye
  • 21Janko
  • 15Sohna
  • 2Bobb
  • 11Barrow
  • 10Barrow

Substitutes

  • 3Jallow
  • 4Ngum
  • 7Jallow
  • 9Ceesay
  • 17Jobe
  • 22Sibi
  • 23Badamosi
  • 24Darboe
  • 25Sanneh
  • 26Touray
  • 27Njie
  • 28Adams

Tunisia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Saïd
  • 21MathlouthiBooked at 45mins
  • 2Ifa
  • 3Talbi
  • 13El Abdi
  • 25Ben Slimane
  • 17Skhiri
  • 28Laidouni
  • 8Khaoui
  • 11Jaziri
  • 19Rafia

Substitutes

  • 1Ben Mustapha
  • 4Rekik
  • 7Msakni
  • 14Mejbri
  • 20Dräger
Referee:
Fernando Guerrero Ramírez

Match Stats

Home TeamGambiaAway TeamTunisia
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home4
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Dismissal

    Farouk Ben Mustapha (Tunisia) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  2. Half Time

    First Half ends, Gambia 0, Tunisia 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Musa Barrow (Gambia) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Booking

    Hamza Mathlouthi (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Hamza Mathlouthi (Tunisia).

  6. Post update

    Modou Barrow (Gambia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Montassar Talbi (Tunisia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Saîf-Eddine Khaoui with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Baboucarr Gayé.

  9. Post update

    Penalty saved! Seifeddine Jaziri (Tunisia) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Pa Modou Jagne (Gambia) after a foul in the penalty area.

  11. Post update

    Penalty Tunisia. Seifeddine Jaziri draws a foul in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hamza Rafia.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Mohammed Jallow-Mbye.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hamza Mathlouthi.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Gambia. Modou Barrow tries a through ball, but Musa Barrow is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Yusupha Bobb (Gambia).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Musa Barrow (Gambia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Baboucarr Gayé.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hamza Rafia (Tunisia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Seifeddine Jaziri.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anis Ben Slimane (Tunisia) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bilel Ifa with a cross.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria33006159
2Egypt32012116
3Sudan301214-31
4Guinea-Bissau301203-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast32106337
2Equatorial Guinea32012116
3Sierra Leone302123-12
4Algeria301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32103127
2Gambia31202115
3Tunisia31114134
4Mauritania300306-60
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC