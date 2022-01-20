Africa Cup of Nations - Group F
GambiaGambia0TunisiaTunisia0

Afcon 2021: The Gambia v Tunisia

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Gambia

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 18Gayé
  • 14Sonko-Sundberg
  • 12Gomez
  • 5Colley
  • 13Jagne
  • 16Jallow-Mbye
  • 11Barrow
  • 2Bobb
  • 21Janko
  • 15Sohna
  • 10Barrow

Substitutes

  • 3Jallow
  • 4Ngum
  • 7Jallow
  • 9Ceesay
  • 17Jobe
  • 22Sibi
  • 23Badamosi
  • 24Darboe
  • 25Sanneh
  • 26Touray
  • 27Njie
  • 28Adams

Tunisia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Saïd
  • 21Mathlouthi
  • 2Ifa
  • 3Talbi
  • 13El Abdi
  • 17Skhiri
  • 28Laidouni
  • 25Ben Slimane
  • 8Khaoui
  • 11Jaziri
  • 19Rafia

Substitutes

  • 1Ben Mustapha
  • 4Rekik
  • 5Haddadi
  • 7Msakni
  • 14Mejbri
  • 20Dräger
  • 26Jemal
Referee:
Fernando Guerrero Ramírez

Match Stats

Home TeamGambiaAway TeamTunisia
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Baboucarr Gayé.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria33006159
2Egypt32012116
3Sudan301214-31
4Guinea-Bissau301203-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast32106337
2Equatorial Guinea32012116
3Sierra Leone302123-12
4Algeria301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32103127
2Gambia31202115
3Tunisia31114134
4Mauritania300306-60
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC