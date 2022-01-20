Africa Cup of Nations - Group E
Ivory CoastIvory Coast2AlgeriaAlgeria0

Afcon 2021: Ivory Coast v Algeria

Last updated on .From the section African



Line-ups

Ivory Coast

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Sangaré
  • 17AurierBooked at 12mins
  • 7Kossounou
  • 14DeliBooked at 12mins
  • 3Konan
  • 18Sangaré
  • 4Seri
  • 8Kessié
  • 19Pépé
  • 22Haller
  • 15Gradel

Substitutes

  • 1Tapé
  • 5Kanon
  • 9Zaha
  • 10Kouassi
  • 11Cornet
  • 12Maïga
  • 13Boga
  • 20Dié
  • 21Bailly
  • 24Kouamé
  • 26Cissé
  • 28Boli

Algeria

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23M'Bolhi
  • 20Atal
  • 2Mandi
  • 17Bedrane
  • 21Bensebaini
  • 22Bennacer
  • 6Zerrouki
  • 7Mahrez
  • 27Benrahma
  • 8Belaïli
  • 9Bounedjah

Substitutes

  • 1Zeghba
  • 3Tahrat
  • 10Feghouli
  • 11Brahimi
  • 12Belkebla
  • 13Slimani
  • 14Bendebka
  • 15Boulaya
  • 19Zorgane
  • 24Chétti
  • 25Benayada
  • 26Amoura
Referee:
Victor Gomes

Match Stats

Home TeamIvory CoastAway TeamAlgeria
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Youcef Belaïli (Algeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ramiz Zerrouki.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Algeria).

  3. Post update

    Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Youcef Belaïli (Algeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jean Michaël Seri (Côte d'Ivoire).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Youcef Belaïli (Algeria).

  7. Post update

    Odilon Kossounou (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 2, Algeria 0. Ibrahim Sangaré (Côte d'Ivoire) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Serge Aurier with a cross following a set piece situation.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ismaël Bennacer (Algeria).

  10. Post update

    Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Youcef Belaïli (Algeria).

  12. Post update

    Jean Michaël Seri (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Algeria. Ismaël Bennacer tries a through ball, but Saïd Benrahma is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Odilon Kossounou.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Serge Aurier (Côte d'Ivoire).

  16. Post update

    Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Aïssa Mandi (Algeria).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire).

  19. Post update

    Ismaël Bennacer (Algeria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Ghislain Konan.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 20th January 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria33006159
2Egypt32012116
3Sudan301214-31
4Guinea-Bissau301203-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast32105237
2Equatorial Guinea32012116
3Sierra Leone302123-12
4Algeria301203-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia21102114
2Mali21102114
3Tunisia21014133
4Mauritania200205-50
