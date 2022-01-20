Attempt saved. Youcef Belaïli (Algeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ramiz Zerrouki.
Watch Ivory Coast v Algeria on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app from 15:50 GMT on Thursday (UK only).
Line-ups
Ivory Coast
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Sangaré
- 17AurierBooked at 12mins
- 7Kossounou
- 14DeliBooked at 12mins
- 3Konan
- 18Sangaré
- 4Seri
- 8Kessié
- 19Pépé
- 22Haller
- 15Gradel
Substitutes
- 1Tapé
- 5Kanon
- 9Zaha
- 10Kouassi
- 11Cornet
- 12Maïga
- 13Boga
- 20Dié
- 21Bailly
- 24Kouamé
- 26Cissé
- 28Boli
Algeria
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23M'Bolhi
- 20Atal
- 2Mandi
- 17Bedrane
- 21Bensebaini
- 22Bennacer
- 6Zerrouki
- 7Mahrez
- 27Benrahma
- 8Belaïli
- 9Bounedjah
Substitutes
- 1Zeghba
- 3Tahrat
- 10Feghouli
- 11Brahimi
- 12Belkebla
- 13Slimani
- 14Bendebka
- 15Boulaya
- 19Zorgane
- 24Chétti
- 25Benayada
- 26Amoura
- Referee:
- Victor Gomes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Algeria).
Post update
Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Youcef Belaïli (Algeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jean Michaël Seri (Côte d'Ivoire).
Post update
Foul by Youcef Belaïli (Algeria).
Post update
Odilon Kossounou (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 2, Algeria 0. Ibrahim Sangaré (Côte d'Ivoire) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Serge Aurier with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Ismaël Bennacer (Algeria).
Post update
Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Youcef Belaïli (Algeria).
Post update
Jean Michaël Seri (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Algeria. Ismaël Bennacer tries a through ball, but Saïd Benrahma is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Odilon Kossounou.
Post update
Hand ball by Serge Aurier (Côte d'Ivoire).
Post update
Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Aïssa Mandi (Algeria).
Post update
Foul by Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire).
Post update
Ismaël Bennacer (Algeria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Ghislain Konan.
Match report to follow.