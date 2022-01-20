Africa Cup of Nations - Group E
Ivory CoastIvory Coast16:00AlgeriaAlgeria
Venue: Stade omnisport de Douala

Afcon 2021: Ivory Coast v Algeria

Last updated on .From the section African

Watch Ivory Coast v Algeria on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app from 15:50 GMT on Thursday (UK only).

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 20th January 2022

  • Ivory CoastIvory Coast16:00AlgeriaAlgeria
  • Sierra LeoneSierra Leone16:00Equatorial GuineaEquatorial Guinea
  • GambiaGambia19:00TunisiaTunisia
  • MaliMali19:00MauritaniaMauritania

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria33006159
2Egypt32012116
3Sudan301214-31
4Guinea-Bissau301203-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast21103214
2Equatorial Guinea21011103
3Sierra Leone20202202
4Algeria201101-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia21102114
2Mali21102114
3Tunisia21014133
4Mauritania200205-50
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC