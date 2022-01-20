Africa Cup of Nations - Group F
MaliMali1MauritaniaMauritania0

Afcon 2021: Mali v Mauritania

Line-ups

Mali

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mounkoro
  • 2Traoré
  • 17Sacko
  • 5Kouyaté
  • 6Haïdara
  • 4Haïdara
  • 20Bissouma
  • 14Malouda Traoré
  • 21Traoré
  • 7Doumbia
  • 18Koné

Substitutes

  • 3Traoré
  • 10Coulibaly
  • 11Coulibaly
  • 12Sissako
  • 13Coulibaly
  • 15Fofana
  • 16Diarra
  • 22Diawara
  • 23Dieng
  • 25Sinayoko
  • 26Camara
  • 28Traoré

Mauritania

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Diop
  • 4Abou DembaSubstituted forKaramokoat 39'minutes
  • 14Dellahi
  • 3Abeid
  • 20Abderrahmane
  • 23Soueid
  • 8Fofana
  • 18Mouhsine
  • 11Camara
  • 25
  • 7Thiam

Substitutes

  • 1N'Diaye
  • 2Karamoko
  • 9Tanjy
  • 10Ba
  • 12N'Diaye
  • 13Diarra
  • 15Doukara
  • 17Mahmoud
  • 19Coulibaly
  • 24Yacoub
  • 26Lekweiry
  • 28Thiam
Referee:
Bernard Camille

Match Stats

Home TeamMaliAway TeamMauritania
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Mali 1, Mauritania 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Boubakar Kouyaté (Mali).

  3. Post update

    Pape Bâ (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Adama Noss Traoré (Mali).

  5. Post update

    Bodda Mouhsine (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Yves Bissouma (Mali).

  7. Post update

    Pape Bâ (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Mauritania. Souleymane Karamoko replaces Harouna Abou Demba because of an injury.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Doumbia (Mali).

  10. Post update

    Mouhamed Soueid (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Moussa Doumbia (Mali) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Harouna Abou Demba (Mauritania).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Boubakar Kouyaté (Mali) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Doumbia with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Mali. Conceded by Harouna Abou Demba.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Mali. Conceded by Mohamed Dellahi.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Massadio Haïdara (Mali).

  17. Post update

    Pape Bâ (Mauritania) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Adama Malouda Traoré (Mali).

  19. Post update

    Idrissa Thiam (Mauritania) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Boubakar Kouyaté (Mali).

