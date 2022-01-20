First Half ends, Mali 1, Mauritania 0.
Line-ups
Mali
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Mounkoro
- 2Traoré
- 17Sacko
- 5Kouyaté
- 6Haïdara
- 4Haïdara
- 20Bissouma
- 14Malouda Traoré
- 21Traoré
- 7Doumbia
- 18Koné
Substitutes
- 3Traoré
- 10Coulibaly
- 11Coulibaly
- 12Sissako
- 13Coulibaly
- 15Fofana
- 16Diarra
- 22Diawara
- 23Dieng
- 25Sinayoko
- 26Camara
- 28Traoré
Mauritania
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Diop
- 4Abou DembaSubstituted forKaramokoat 39'minutes
- 14Dellahi
- 3Abeid
- 20Abderrahmane
- 23Soueid
- 8Fofana
- 18Mouhsine
- 11Camara
- 25Bâ
- 7Thiam
Substitutes
- 1N'Diaye
- 2Karamoko
- 9Tanjy
- 10Ba
- 12N'Diaye
- 13Diarra
- 15Doukara
- 17Mahmoud
- 19Coulibaly
- 24Yacoub
- 26Lekweiry
- 28Thiam
- Referee:
- Bernard Camille
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Foul by Boubakar Kouyaté (Mali).
Post update
Pape Bâ (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Adama Noss Traoré (Mali).
Post update
Bodda Mouhsine (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Yves Bissouma (Mali).
Post update
Pape Bâ (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Mauritania. Souleymane Karamoko replaces Harouna Abou Demba because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Moussa Doumbia (Mali).
Post update
Mouhamed Soueid (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Moussa Doumbia (Mali) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Harouna Abou Demba (Mauritania).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Boubakar Kouyaté (Mali) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Doumbia with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Mali. Conceded by Harouna Abou Demba.
Post update
Corner, Mali. Conceded by Mohamed Dellahi.
Post update
Foul by Massadio Haïdara (Mali).
Post update
Pape Bâ (Mauritania) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Adama Malouda Traoré (Mali).
Post update
Idrissa Thiam (Mauritania) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Boubakar Kouyaté (Mali).
Match report to follow.