Goal! Mali 1, Mauritania 0. Massadio Haïdara (Mali) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Moussa Doumbia.
Formation 4-2-3-1
Formation 4-3-3
Foul by Oumar Camara (Mauritania).
Moussa Doumbia (Mali) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Pape Bâ (Mauritania) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harouna Abou Demba.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cameroon
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|7
|2
|Burkina Faso
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|3
|Cape Verde
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|4
|Ethiopia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Senegal
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|Guinea
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3
|Malawi
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|4
|Zimbabwe
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ivory Coast
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|7
|2
|Equatorial Guinea
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|6
|3
|Sierra Leone
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|2
|4
|Algeria
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Mali
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|2
|Gambia
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|Tunisia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|3
|4
|4
|Mauritania
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|-6
|0
