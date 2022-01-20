Africa Cup of Nations - Group E
Sierra LeoneSierra Leone0Equatorial GuineaEquatorial Guinea1

Afcon 2021: Sierra Leone v Equatorial Guinea

Line-ups

Sierra Leone

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Nbalie Kamara
  • 2Kakay
  • 17Bangura
  • 5Caulker
  • 3Wright
  • 6Kamara
  • 27Dumbuya
  • 7Quee
  • 10Kamara
  • 19Bundu
  • 28KamaraBooked at 23mins

Substitutes

  • 4Kamara
  • 8Fofanah
  • 9Williams
  • 11Kaikai
  • 12Kamara
  • 13Kargbo
  • 14Buya Turay
  • 15Dunia
  • 16Sesay
  • 20Mansaray
  • 22Kallon
  • 23Caulker

Equatorial Guinea

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Owono Ngua Akeng
  • 15Akapo Martínez
  • 21Orozco Fernández Obiang Obono
  • 16Coco-Bassey Oubiña
  • 11Owono Nchama
  • 6Salvador Edú
  • 22Ganet
  • 8Machín
  • 17Miranda Boacho
  • 4Bikoro Akieme Nchama
  • 18Hanza Meha

Substitutes

  • 2Mayé
  • 5Anvene Ebang Elá
  • 7Belima
  • 9Siafá Etoha
  • 10Nsue
  • 12Magno Mba Bicoro
  • 14Buyla Sam
  • 19Nlavo Asué
  • 20Eneme Bocari
  • 23Meseguer
  • 24Balboa Bandeira
  • 28Nsue Ntugu Akele
Referee:
Mohamed Maarouf Eid Mansour

Match Stats

Home TeamSierra LeoneAway TeamEquatorial Guinea
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home1
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Sierra Leone 0, Equatorial Guinea 1.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Basilio Ndong (Equatorial Guinea).

  3. Post update

    Kwame Quee (Sierra Leone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Esteban Obiang (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Musa Kamara (Sierra Leone).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Esteban Obiang (Equatorial Guinea).

  7. Post update

    Kei Kamara (Sierra Leone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Fréderico Bikoro (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Abu Diaby Dumbuya (Sierra Leone).

  10. Post update

    Fréderico Bikoro (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by John Kamara (Sierra Leone).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by José Machín.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Sierra Leone 0, Equatorial Guinea 1. Pablo Ganet (Equatorial Guinea) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iban Salvador following a set piece situation.

  14. Post update

    Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Wright (Sierra Leone).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Ganet.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Equatorial Guinea. Conceded by Osman Kakay.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Esteban Obiang (Equatorial Guinea).

  19. Post update

    Osman Kakay (Sierra Leone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Equatorial Guinea. Conceded by Mustapha Bundu.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 20th January 2022

