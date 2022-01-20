First Half ends, Sierra Leone 0, Equatorial Guinea 1.
Line-ups
Sierra Leone
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Nbalie Kamara
- 2Kakay
- 17Bangura
- 5Caulker
- 3Wright
- 6Kamara
- 27Dumbuya
- 7Quee
- 10Kamara
- 19Bundu
- 28KamaraBooked at 23mins
Substitutes
- 4Kamara
- 8Fofanah
- 9Williams
- 11Kaikai
- 12Kamara
- 13Kargbo
- 14Buya Turay
- 15Dunia
- 16Sesay
- 20Mansaray
- 22Kallon
- 23Caulker
Equatorial Guinea
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Owono Ngua Akeng
- 15Akapo Martínez
- 21Orozco Fernández Obiang Obono
- 16Coco-Bassey Oubiña
- 11Owono Nchama
- 6Salvador Edú
- 22Ganet
- 8Machín
- 17Miranda Boacho
- 4Bikoro Akieme Nchama
- 18Hanza Meha
Substitutes
- 2Mayé
- 5Anvene Ebang Elá
- 7Belima
- 9Siafá Etoha
- 10Nsue
- 12Magno Mba Bicoro
- 14Buyla Sam
- 19Nlavo Asué
- 20Eneme Bocari
- 23Meseguer
- 24Balboa Bandeira
- 28Nsue Ntugu Akele
- Referee:
- Mohamed Maarouf Eid Mansour
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Basilio Ndong (Equatorial Guinea).
Kwame Quee (Sierra Leone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Esteban Obiang (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Musa Kamara (Sierra Leone).
Foul by Esteban Obiang (Equatorial Guinea).
Kei Kamara (Sierra Leone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Fréderico Bikoro (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Abu Diaby Dumbuya (Sierra Leone).
Fréderico Bikoro (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Kamara (Sierra Leone).
Attempt missed. Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by José Machín.
Goal!
Goal! Sierra Leone 0, Equatorial Guinea 1. Pablo Ganet (Equatorial Guinea) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iban Salvador following a set piece situation.
Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kevin Wright (Sierra Leone).
Attempt saved. Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Ganet.
Corner, Equatorial Guinea. Conceded by Osman Kakay.
Foul by Esteban Obiang (Equatorial Guinea).
Osman Kakay (Sierra Leone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Equatorial Guinea. Conceded by Mustapha Bundu.
