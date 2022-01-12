Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester City progress as the best-ranked runner-up at the end of the group stage

Manchester City will host Bristol City in the Women's Continental League Cup quarter-finals after beating Leicester convincingly in their final group game.

Gareth Taylor's side needed victory against the Foxes to secure second spot in Group B and a last-eight spot.

Goals from Ellen White, Georgia Stanway and Vicky Losada and two from Lauren Hemp saw them cruise to victory.

Steph Houghton, the visitors' captain, made her first start since September after recovering from an ankle injury.

More to follow.