Manchester City progress as the best-ranked runner-up at the end of the group stage

Manchester City will host Bristol City in the Women's Continental League Cup quarter-finals after beating Leicester convincingly in their final group game.

Gareth Taylor's side needed victory against the Foxes to secure second spot in Group B and a last-eight spot.

Goals from Ellen White, Georgia Stanway and Vicky Losada and two from Lauren Hemp saw them cruise to victory.

Steph Houghton, the visitors' captain, made her first start since September after recovering from an ankle injury.

The England defender went close to marking her return with a goal, but saw a first-half free-kick come off the post against a much-changed Foxes side that included five debutants.

Seventeen-year-old goalkeeper Khaiar Keating also made her debut for Taylor's side, in a game that was initially postponed in December because of Covid cases.

City progress to face last season's beaten finalists Bristol City, who went on to be relegated to the Championship after losing that final 6-0 against Chelsea.

All four quarter-final ties will be played on Wednesday, 19 January, with WSL leaders Arsenal hosting Manchester United and holders Chelsea travelling to West Ham, while Championship leaders Liverpool take on top-flight side Tottenham.

The final of the competition will take place at Wimbledon's Cherry Red Records Stadium on 5 March.