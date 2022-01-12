Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Stephen Kelly has represented Scotland up to under-21 level

Salford City have signed Rangers midfielder Stephen Kelly on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has made two appearances for the Scottish Premiership champions.

He has previously had loan spells with Ayr United and Ross County.

"Obviously the club has got big ambitions, big pressure, and I want to help them get to where they want to go as much as possible," he told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.