Anyone with an eye on Twitter and an interest in Scottish or Indian football might have come across a quite ridiculous free-kick scored by Jamshedpur's Greg Stewart on Boxing Day.

If you are yet to see it, do yourself a favour and click play at the top of this page.

The former Rangers forward shapes up from 30 yards, angling his body like he is about to curl a cross to a pack of bodies in the penalty area, but notices Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill has shuffled across his line a step too far.

The 31-year old proceeds to wrap his left foot round the ball, arching a thunderous strike past the wall and a scrambling, red-faced goalie via a kiss off the post.

"A goal's a goal," Stewart tells BBC Scotland. "If it's a one-yarder or a 50-yarder, it doesn't matter to me, but that was special - it's right up there with my best. I would be lying if I said I've not watched it quite a few times.

"We always do a video analysis on the opposing team the day before. I noticed the keeper would stand off his line and leave his near post quite a bit. I thought, if he does that in the game, I might have a go.

"Sometimes you just hit a shot and you know it feels right. It connected so well. I've managed to get it outside the post and come in just in time. One out of 100 go in the way that did."

Life in a bio-bubble

That strike is one of five Stewart has netted this season as Jamshedpur sit a point off the top of the Indian Super League under the guidance of Scottish manager Owen Coyle and assistant Sandy Stewart.

Both Coyle and Stewart were key factors in Stewart's decision to move to the ISL and the former Aberdeen, Birmingham City, Dundee and Kilmarnock man has rewarded their faith by aiding a title push.

Stewart was part of a league-winning side with Rangers last term, a unique campaign that essentially saw every Premiership game played behind closed doors, but the logistics around the ISL are incomparable.

No fancy press room advertising boards can be seen behind Stewart as he talks life in India. Instead, the Scot is speaking from his room in a Goa-based hotel where his full team are based for the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign.

In a similar format to a major international tournament, only Covid-controlled, all ISL games are played across three Goa-based stadiums, with teams operating a bio-bubble environment in accommodation scattered across the city.

"You're based in your hotel and the surrounding area," Stewart explains. "You can't go out the hotel into the city. You just go out to train then back to the hotel. There's hardly any travelling. A couple of the stadiums are 45 minutes away, but you're happy to drive that just to get out the hotel.

"But I had it in my head I wanted to try something out my comfort zone. Luckily enough, it's a nice hotel and a nice area. There are perks of it as well. I've managed to play a run of games, that's what you want to do. Football is always good when you have a smile on your face."

'It's two years I'll never forget'

Stewart's move to India came following a two-year spell at boyhood heroes Rangers, where he departed a Premiership title winner.

Although game time was limited - he made just 33 appearances - Stewart achieved a lifelong dream in representing the Glasgow club. And he left with a wealth of knowledge after being educated by current Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard and "top, top coach" Michael Beale.

Stewart's Rangers game time was limited, but he left his boyhood heroes a top-flight title winner

"Last year, the boys playing in front of me were doing the business," he says. "Sometimes there's nothing you can really do. But I knew what Rangers meant to me. I tried to represent that every day going into training.

"I couldn't have dreamt of it. Starting off at Cowdenbeath - I didn't play full-time until I was 24 - then managing to get to the club that you love and being a part of winning that important 55th league title, it's two years I'll never forget."

'Leaving Killie was out my hands'

Stewart's introduction to the Scottish game came at Cowdenbeath, but his first taste of full-time football was at Dundee.

After an impressive two years at Dens Park, Stewart made the move south in 2016 to Birmingham, where he played with current Scotland striker Che Adams.

"We signed at the same time," Stewart recalls. "Che is a great lad and a good player. He was only young at the time. He was strong, quick, powerful. You knew if he did well he would go to Premier League for good money."

Unlike Southampton striker Adams, Stewart struggled for minutes at St Andrew's, resulting in loan moves north of the border - with two spells at Aberdeen bookending a stint at Kilmarnock.

Adams' national team boss Steve Clarke was then manager at the high-flying Rugby Park side, who wre getting the best out of Stewart before his loan was cut short.

A second spell at Aberdeen followed under Derek McInnes, where Stewart is comfortable in admitting things didn't work out.

"The decision was out of my hands because Birmingham recalled me," he says. "Aberdeen were willing to pay most of my wages. Derek was someone I wanted to do well for after my first spell. I felt I had a point to prove.

"But it didn't click, it's just one of those things. It's something I've thought about since I left Killie, what could've happened if I stayed until the end of the season? It was difficult to leave. We were in a good place.

"Steve was a great manager as well. We knew where we had to be on and off the ball and he knew the game inside out. You see that with Scotland now."

How video calling saved Christmas

While Stewart has been enjoying life on the park again in India, playing regularly and influencing games, time off the pitch has been challenging.

He jokes about being a Scot and having to deal with playing football in sweltering heat and high humidity, resulting in half-time kit changes every game, but talks emotively about missing family back home.

Christmas last month was Stewart's first away from his kids, aged five and nine, but modern-day technology "saved the day" somewhat.

With just two months remaining of the ISL season, Stewart is focused in channelling his energy into a title push before making the long trip home to his nearest and dearest.

"If it wasn't for FaceTime, Christmas Day would've been a lot tougher," Stewart adds. "I could still see the kids in the morning opening their presents, but I made that choice before I came here.

"It doesn't make it any easier, but the hard part is done now. I know now that I only have a couple months left of the season and I'll see them soon."